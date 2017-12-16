Willie Simmons Takes Head Football Job At FAMU

By Adesina O. Koiki

Tallahassee, Fla. – Former Prairie View A&M head coach Willie Simmons is now the new head coach of Florida A&M.

Simmons was introduced as the new head coach on Tuesday after an agreement between Simmons and the school the day prior. Simmons replaces Alex Wood, who resigned after three seasons as head coach of the Rattlers, accumulating an 8-35 record.

The move represents a homecoming for Simmons, 37, who was born in Tallahassee and went to James A. Shanks High School in nearby Quincy, Fla. Simmons’ wife, Shaia Renee Simmons, is a graduate of Florida A&M.

In three seasons with Prairie View, Simmons went 21-11, including leading the Panthers to an 8-2 record in his first season in 2015. The Panthers averaged 35.8 points per game in those three seasons under Simmons’ watch.

The Rattlers have hit hard times on the gridiron as of late, failing to record more than four wins in a season since 2011, including the 3-8 record posted in the 2017 season.