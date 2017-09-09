Trump is Making America Honest Again

Racism in America has reach an all-time high. With the elections of the new President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has proven to be exactly what America wanted. What they meant by “making America great again”, is making America honest again. Charlottesville Va., has proven exactly that. America has come out of the closet where racism and white supremacists have been hiding for a long time. What happened in Charlottesville, Va. – if that would have been our people, every one of them would have been in jail. It seems like to me the police were protecting these idiots. It’s time to put your hands up & fight back. Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said that if you are not willing to die for those you love and for what you believe, then you are not worth living.

(From the Desktop Bobby Worthy, National President for the Justice League United / Southern Regional Minister of Law and Justice for the New Black Panther Party for Self-Defense)