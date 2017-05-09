Troy Alston – Tower Climber Record Holder in the State of Florida

By Denise Williams

The Florida/Georgia Star

The Florida Star sat down recently with Jacksonville, FL native, and world class stair runner Troy Alston. He was raised on Jacksonville’s West Side and has been an athlete most of his life. His name may not ring a bell but this amazing young man is an international athlete who currently holds the record for every tower/stair climb in the state of Florida (Jacksonville, Fort Myers, Tampa, Miami & Orlando). Last year, Troy ranked 4th in the United States and 23rd in the world. He has participated in 100 “climbs” as a professional stair climber.

What exactly is Stair Climbing or Tower Climbing? Stair climbing in its infancy was merely a low impact workout for those wanting to get in shape. This activity, however, has morphed into an organized sport with competitions held worldwide. In 2010, Troy initially used stair climbing as an alternate way to train indoors for Olympic hurdling. However, he stated he touches more lives stair climbing and has no immediate plan in sight of retiring. Although Stair Climbing is not yet recognized as an Olympic sport, it garners more attention worldwide.

Troy is a graduate of Warner University and Warner graduate school. He is a positive young man who believes “life is too short to not love what you do”. His goal is to impact others in a positive way, while passionately pursuing his own dreams in this arena.

Troy’s latest accomplishment was on Saturday April 22, in Niagara Falls, Canada. Troy competed in the Skylon Tower/Stair Climb for Cancer. After beating a record that stood for 32 years last year, he returned in 2017 to not only win but beat his own record for the 25th anniversary of this event. This year, he scaled the Skylon Tower’s 660 steps in three minutes, twenty-one seconds beating his previous climb in 2016 by 19 seconds. This money raised from this yearly event is donated to treat cancer patients. Troy was greeting after his climb by Niagara Falls Mayor, Jim Diodati who presented to him a key to the city for his record-breaking accomplishment in 2016.

To learn more about this amazing young athlete you can visit his

Facebook page: www.facebook.com/renard.alston or find him on Instagram: stairclimberelite