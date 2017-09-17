Tropical Storm Irma pounded Brunswick and Georgia’s coast

By Angela Favors

Georgia’s coast was hit hard Monday morning as more than 140,000 Georgia Power customers lost power in Savannah, Brunswick, St. Simons south and St. Marys, While Metro Atlanta, was under its first-ever tropical storm warning, braced for life-threatening storm surge, cold rains and strong winds after Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in all 159 Georgia counties.

After tearing through islands in the Caribbean and hitting nearly all of the state of Florida, Brunswick can give testimony of Hurricane Irma’s wrath in the form of strong gusts of wind, flooding and power outages. Pictures posted by on social media shows the floodwater covered the landscape to include Newcastle Street, Hwy 17/Glynn Ave, St. Simons Causeway and the College Park neighborhood.

Hurricane Irma also caused a flood of complaints on Social Media. People were ordered to stay out of all of Glynn County until “further notice,” officials said, because of widespread flooding and mass power outages. One would say that the residents and homeowners are both praying and complaining people. Although many prayers were answered, the complaints seem to outnumber the thanks. Therefore, my mind would suggest that the reason that the City and County officials “early” opened the borders to all evacuees to enter at 8 a.m. Thursday. Yes, it has been explained that due to power outages, the pumping stations are not working, the sewer is close to capacity and could begin overflowing if too much pressure is put on it. A warning has been issued and all have been instructed to follow water and sewer conservation procedures by refraining from showers and baths, flushing toilets unless absolutely necessary, refraining from outdoor watering, not running dish and clothes washers and using sinks sparingly.

Before this hurricane season, the United States had gone a record of years without a major hurricane landfall. But with Hurricane Harvey and Irma, it has now experienced two Category 4 landfalls in 16 days. Hurricane season lasts until November 30, although the peak season generally stretches from about mid-August to mid-October. But hurricanes into November and even December are not unheard of. Last year, Hurricane Otto formed on November 20 and landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 2 storm.

90% of the homes in the Florida Keys were damaged or destroyed. When the water rose on Monday, in Brunswick, it hoisted massive stones and slung them from the beach and ripped the porches covering off of Willie Wee Nee Wagon restaurant. As a community and a community of faith, we should be all thankful… that we are not standing on top of the roofs trying to flag a helicopter down for help, you’re not seeing dead bodies floating in the street. Many may have suffered great losses, and some have trees uproot and simply sit down and rest on their rooftops, but you’re not swimming in contaminated waters, you know your family is safe and is not missing. To God be the glory, you are still here.