The RSM Classic 2017 event is scheduled for November 13-19 at Sea Island Golf Club on the par 70 – 7,055 yard Seaside course which TOUR players ranked as their 15th favorite course to play. In just its first seven years, The RSM Classic has raised more than 4.8 million dollars for children and family charities. The tournament will be played on the Plantation course in addition to Seaside, due to the larger field of golfers.

RSM Classic Tournament Week Events:

– Youth Day Activities

– The BMW Pro-Am Event, Monday, November 13

– Wiffle Ball Classic, Tuesday, November 14

– Meet The Pros Event, Tuesday, November 14

– Competitive Rounds, Thursday – Sunday

– Taste of the Golden Isles, Friday, November 17

– Jake Owen Concert, Saturday, November 18

The RSM Classic is a PGA TOUR event played on the Seaside Course and the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Georgia. The tournament is hosted by the Davis Love Foundation which was established by PGA TOUR pro golfer Davis Love III for the purpose of contributing to the well-being and progress of society by supporting both national and community-based programs that focus on children and their families.