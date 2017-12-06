The Return of Tiger

By Debby Wong

And so the Tiger Watch begins…..

After a 301-day absence, one of the greatest golfers of all time began yet another comeback at the Hero World Challenge at the Albany, New Providence course in the Bahamas. The tournament, hosted by Tiger Woods, features 18 of the top-ranked golf pros and benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Woods, who will be 42 on December 30, had scores of 69-68-75-68 to finish 8-under for the tournament in a tie for 9th place. It was Woods’ first start since withdrawing from the Dubai tournament in February of this year. And, after four back surgeries in the past four years, Woods claims his back was pain free after the last round.

Woods asked himself, “How was my scoring going to be? How was my feel? How am I going to get used to the adrenaline in my system for the first time in a while?” He added, “That took a little bit of time. I was still scratchy with my irons; I drove it pretty good, made some good putts. Overall I’m very pleased. I showed some good signs; I hit some really good shots out there. A bright future.”

The winner was a frequent practice partner of Woods’s: Rickie Fowler, who birdied the first seven holes and set a course record with a score of 61. Fowler finished at 18-under, four strokes ahead of Charley Hoffman who finished second. Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama all tied for third place.

What’s next for Tiger? He hasn’t made any formal announcements, but we will be watching.