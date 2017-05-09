The owner of Jaguars win bid for shipyard

April 22, 2017 The Florida Star Online Sports 0

A rendering view of what Bay Street is projected to look like. The new plans hope it will be more pedestrian friendly. Photo: Iguana Investments/Jaguars

On Tuesday, The Downtown Investment Authority selected the $500+ million proposal by an investment group owned by Jaguars’ owner Shad Khan to develop the vacant Shipyards property along the Jacksonville riverfront near the Sports Complex. The DIA decided on Khan’s development plan based on factors that include alignment with the city’s vision, developer qualifications, experience and developer financial strength. Iguana scored the highest in all categories.
The DIA must now negotiate terms of a contract and it be approved by City Council before any development can begin.

One problem that could stand in the way the current pension crisis. That would need
to be solved for the project to work.

The Florida Star Online
About The Florida Star Online 254 Articles
The Florida Star and The Georgia Star - Northeast Florida's and Southeast Georgia's Oldest, Largest, Most-read African-American Owned Newspaper.