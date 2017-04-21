The “Beach Lady” is a Finalist for Women’s Hall of Fame

Photo by FMPowell3

The late MeVynee Betsch, known by all as “The Beach Lady,” died on September 5, 2005.



Ms. MaVynee has been nominated as one of ten finalists in the 2010- 2011 Florida Women’s Hall of Fame. The Florida Women’s Hall of Fame began honoring Florida’s women in 1982 who made significant contributions to the improvement of life for women and all citizens of Florida.

Ms. Betsch dedicated her life to exploring the history of Florida. She moved to her family’s property, The American Beach, in 1970 after ending her career as an opera singer. Her family was Jacksonville’s first Black millionaires.

The finalists were selected by the Florida Commission on the Status of Women and the governor can select up to three women for induction in the Hall of Fame.

MaVynee is Jacksonville’s only finalist.