Tennis superstar Serena Williams embraces motherhood

By Denise Williams

The Florida/Georgia Star

Congratulations are in order for Serena! Tennis superstar Serena Jameka Williams has given birth to a six-pound thirteen-ounce baby girl on Friday, September 1st in Palm Beach, FL. Williams and her fiancée Alexis Ohanian are excited to welcome their daughter and first child together. Ohanian is the co-founder of Reddit and the two have been engaged since December of 2016. At the time of this writing, Williams and her fiancée have not yet publicly released a name for their new daughter.

Serena has broadened her brand beyond tennis in recent years. In 2010, she became a certified nail technician to prepare for a launch for a company she partnered with called HairTech.

In 2015, she again made history as the first African-American female athlete that has graced the cover of Vogue magazine solo for their April issue. In addition, she released her own line of clothing for HSN, which she presented at NY Fashion Week for a second season. Her line of active and casual wear is manufactured exclusively for HSN.

Williams and her coach Patrick Mouratoglou are expecting she will be again able to train in November for the Australian Open. However, her coach has expressed that she will not train until she is ready to return to the court.