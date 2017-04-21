Ted Williams Leaves Rehab Center Early

Ted Williams, 53, the man with the golden voice, was presented with opportunities galore when a video of him was placed on YouTube.

He was able to see his mother after ten years and was encouraged by his children to develop a new relationship and pursue a great career.

Ted was offered several jobs and was paid $10,000 immediately to do a Kraft Cheese commercial.

After appearing on Dr. Phil’s Show, Ted volunteered to go to rehab at a facility provided through Dr. Phil. The country cried and prayed for him. Later his girl friend of many years too decided to go to rehab. But now, something has happened. Ted, despite advice from the doctors at the facility, left after only two weeks of treatment.

This is sad. Ted, go back and get help.