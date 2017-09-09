Sosa’s changing looks are skin deep

It’s been 10 years since Sammy Sosa suited up for a big league game, and 13 years since he played with the Chicago Cubs on Wringley Field, yet the former slugger has still found himself landing in the press — and these days it has less to do with the athletic skills and more to do with his physical appearance.

Before last week’s MLB All-Star Game, the former baseball player, who once had healthy-looking brown skin, appeared on ESPN looking much paler than he had previously — almost an unnatural gray and pink hue.

Sosa, who was born in the Dominican Republic, has been open about altering his appearance since retiring from baseball in 2007. But his most recent change caused quite a stir on social media.