Serena Williams is pregnant

Tennis queen Serena Williams took to social media on Wednesday morning to announce her pregnancy on Snapchat. Rocking a yellow bathing suit with a baby bump, she captioned the photo “20 weeks.”

Williams said that she is expecting a baby this fall. She deleted the photo shortly after posting it.

Serena is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple announced their engagement on December 29, 2016. The 35-year-old tennis star posted the engagement on Reddit with a sweet poem and cartoon.