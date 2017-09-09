Schools Closure due to Hurricane Irma

FSCJ Closure

Based on recent information from the City of Jacksonville EOC and the threat of worsening weather conditions into the weekend, FSCJ Administration and the Collegewide Emergency Management Team has determined to close all FSCJ campuses and centers Friday, September 8, 2017. Campuses and centers will remain closed on Saturday, September 9 and Monday, September 11. All Campuses and Centers are planning to reopen on Tuesday, September 12. Due to the uncertainty of the storm, any updates pertaining to reopening will be communicated.

Included with this closure, the FSCJ BlueWave Men’s Basketball tryouts, originally scheduled for Saturday, September 9 are being postponed. Information regarding a new date will be shared as a new date is available.

Emergency information can be found at http://www.fscj.edu/discover/public-safety-security/emergency-information

Schools Closure

• Duval County Schools will be closed Sept. 8 and Sept. 11.

• Jacksonville University is closed Friday, September 8 – Tuesday, September 12 due to Hurricane Irma.

• UNF will be closed Friday, September 8 and Monday, September 11.

• Glynn County Schools will be closed Sept. 8, Sept. 11 and Sept. 12.

• Camden County Schools will be closed Sept. 8, Sept. 11 and Sept. 12.