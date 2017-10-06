Raines High dominate Andrew Jackson 78-0

By W. Earl Kitchings

Photos by Frank M. Powell, III

This year’s homecoming game for the Raines Vikings produced new records, and 64 points racked up in the first half. Raines used different six players to score six of their 10 offensive touchdowns in crushing the young and inexperienced Jackson Tigers 78-0. It set a new record for most points scored in a game, breaking the 62 points scored against Englewood in 1988.

The Vikings scored the three or more times in the first quarter for the second consecutive week. After a three and out possession in their opening drive, Jackson punted the ball and senior receiver and return specialist George Webb returned it 37 yards for the touchdown within less than three minutes into the first quarter. He would find the endzone two more times in the game.

After Webb’s score, the Raines defense put Vikings in good field position, as they scored three more times within a matter of four minutes. Quarterback Ivory Durham (8 of 10, 206 yards, 3 TD’s) punched it in from 1 yard out, making the score 14-0. Two minutes later, junior running back Brandon Marshall found the endzone from 17 yards. Then Durham connected with receiver Devarus Thomas on a 38-yard strike, completing the scoring in the first quarter, for a 27-0 lead.

The Vikings offensive line played well throughout the first half, as they created an opening in the Tiger defense, giving created several quick scores. Their play led to a 37 point scoring barrage in the second quarter, the most points scored in a quarter in school history. Reaching the endzone five times quarter, It would have been six scores if Viking defenders recovered a fumbled snap in the Tiger endzone, giving Raines a safety.

The second quarter was led by Webb’s 2 yard run and a 51 yard reception (which gave him 90 all-purpose yards and three scores), Raynell Killian’s 15 yard run, RayQuan Simmons’ six-yarder, and Kamaree Noble finishing the barrage on a 38 yard pass from Durham, for a 64-0 at halftime, and another school record.

Place kicker Ishmael Sanders set a new school record by converting on 10-of 11 kicks to set a school record for most PAT’s in a single game.

Jackson (1-4) was held to minus 31 total offensive yards, as Diop Kee, and Elijah Spivey continued to lead the way on defense. Raines produced 343 total offensive yards. If there was any minus to the Vikings win, it would be the 90 yards of penalties.

Beginning the third quarter, a running clock was used as Raines coach Deran Wiley substituted his reserve players. Sophomore quarterback Colby Bates scored from the 8-yard line, found Thomas on a 37-yard pass, after the play broke down. It was the final score for Raines in the third quarter.

Raines (4-1) which only had six first downs in the game, demonstrated class by running the clock out in the fourth quarter on their last possession, to bring a close to Homecoming 2017.

For his efforts, Durham now ranks third on the Raines all-time passing list with 3,004 yards and TD passes with 33.

Next up for Raines will be the Saints of Sandalwood (1-4) next Friday at home.