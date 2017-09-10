Preseason: Jacksonville Jaguars 13, Atlanta Falcons 7

By Darrell Baker

The Florida/Georgia Star

ATLANTA, GA — On August 31, the Jacksonville Jaguars took on the Atlanta Falcons to close out their preseason, with a 13-7 victory Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With the final game out of the way, they can get down to business with final roster cuts with a final total of 53 players going into the start of the 2017 season on Sept. 10.

Blake Bortles and Chad Henne took the night off giving Brandon Allen the whole game to show and prove that he should be on the final team roster. With some flashes of brilliance, Allen was able to get the Falcons defense to surrender 265 passing yards with 115 of those yards going to Dede Westbrook.

Westbrook snagged a deep pass from Brandon Allen for 43 yards and a touchdown as the first quarter was coming to a close. His 115-yard showing against the Falcons will likely put him in consideration for final schemes in the Jaguars passing game this season.

Allen’s night wasn’t completely mistake free. He threw 3 interceptions on the night, all in the first half with one just before half-time, a pass intended for running back Jonathan Grimes, intercepted in the end zone by Falcon safety Sharrod Neasman. So there still seems to be a lack of consistency when it comes to decision making for Allen. It’s critical to keep turnovers at a minimum so promising scoring drives don’t end up coming to come to a halt, costing points. Turnovers in the end zone are definitely not going to be of any help when it counts in just a few days.

Aside from the Jaguars only touchdown, the other scoring came from both of Jason Myers 56 yard and 36 yard field goals in the third quarter. The Jaguars end the preseason at 2-2 and begin the process of cutting the roster to 53 players by Saturday afternoon. Next up is Houston for their first game at a location yet to be determined.