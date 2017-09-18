Post hurricane resource information

Dear Constituent and Friend,

I hope that you are safe and in good health after Hurricane Irma. We have weathered the storm and now the recovery process is ongoing.

State Senator, Audrey Gibson

Below please find information that may be helpful:

• Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Helpline: 800-621-3362

Disaster assistance website: https://www.disasterassistance.gov

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers: http://asd.fema.gov/inter/locator/home.htm

Individual assistance program fact sheet: https://www.fema.gov

• Florida Department of Economic Opportunity: Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a result of Hurricane Irma.

Claims information: 800-385-3920 or http://www.floridajobs.org/

• Florida Division of Emergency Management: Disaster and relief updates, free rides to and from shelters, curfews and more.

Information line: 800-342-3557 or http://www.floridadisaster.org/index.asp

• Florida Attorney General

Price gouging hotline: 866-966-7226

Complaint form: http://myfloridalegal.com/contact.nsf/contact

• Small Business Assistance: For low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes and private non-profit organizations.

https://www.sba.gov/loans-grants/see-what-sba-offers/sba-loan-programs/disaster-loans

Florida Office of Insurance Regulation: For assistance with any insurance questions or to file an insurance-related complaint.

Statewide helpline: 877-693-5236 or http://www.floir.com/Office/HurricaneSeason/hurricaneresourcepage.aspx

Contact information for insurance providers in the state: http://www.floir.com/siteDocuments/FLLargestPropertyCompaniesContact09142017.pdf

When reporting a claim to your insurance company it is helpful to have:

• Your policy number

• Your contact information

• Your mortgage company information

• A description of damage

• Photos of damage

Please be cautious of scammers and unlicensed contractors. Click here to check the license of anyone that offers to do work for you. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact my office at 904-359-2553.

As always, it is an Honor and Pleasure to serve you in the Florida Senate!