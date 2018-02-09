Olympic Watch

This is the first time the Winter Olympics are being held in South Korea. In 1988, the Summer Olympics were in Seoul, South Korea.

There will be 102 medals awarded in 15 disciplines, making it the first Winter Games to surpass 100 medal events.

The official mascots for the PyeongChang games are Soohorang, a white tiger, and Bandabi, as Asiatic black bear.

Erin Jackson, 18, who hails from Ocala, Florida, is the first African-American woman to compete in Olympic long track speed skating.

Olympics superfan and “Saturday Night Live” star, Leslie Jones, will be covering the games for NBC.

The first Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France in 1924.

Team Nigeria, the first African nation to participate in the bobsleigh event, consists of Sean Adigun (captain), Akuoma Omeoga and Ngozi Onwumere.

Four new events were added to the Winter Games – big air snowboarding, mixed doubles curling, mass start speed skating and mixed team alpine skiing.