Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Wins Heisman Trophy

By Adesina O. Koiki

New York – After coming close two seasons in a row, Baker Mayfield can now put his name among the legends of college football.

Mayfield, the senior quarterback from the University of Oklahoma, was named the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner on Saturday night at the PlayStation Theater in Manhattan. Last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, finished third in the voting while Stanford running back Bryce Love finished as the runner-up.

After finishing fourth in the voting in 2015 and third last season, Mayfield received 86 percent of the possible points in 2017, third-most in a Heisman Trophy balloting since 1950.

“This is unbelievable for me,” said Mayfield during his acceptance speech. “Being up here among these greats is something that words can’t even describe unless it’s them. It’s such an honor.”

Mayfield becomes the sixth player to win the award while playing at the University of Oklahoma, with current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford being the last Sooner to win the award back in 2008. He led all of the Football Bowl Subdivision by completing 71 percent of his passes and accumulating a 203.8 pass efficiency rating.

Oklahoma will take on Georgia in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, Calif., one of the two College Football Playoff semifinal games to take place on New Year’s Day.