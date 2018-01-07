Officer Walter B. Pressley – Obituary

­­Corporal Walter Bernard Pressley, 56, passed away Monday, January 1, 2018. A 29-year veteran of the Ocala Police Department (OPD), most recently he was a school resource officer at Marion Technical College.

He was born August 29, 1961 in Gainesville, Fla., and graduated from Buchholz High School in 1979. He spent three decades in law enforcement, working for the OPD as a patrolman as well as a school resource officer at Vanguard High School from 1998 to 2013 and in the same position at Marion Technical College from 2013 to 2017.

Officer Pressley was honored with a Medal of Accommodation from the Marion County Narcotics and Vice Task Force and received a host of letters from citizens in the community admiring his work. He initiated “The Truth about Drugs Program” in Marion County. For nearly 20 years he worked at the OPD’s Police and Children Connecting Camp (PACC).

He is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Jackson, and grandmother, Arnetta Jackson, both longtime residents of Gainesville.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Susan Pressley; seven children, Cassie Christie (and husband Reggie), Ruth Pressley, Mary Pressley, Lindsay Kemp, Nicole Richardson (and husband Todd), Robert Kemp, Brittany Johnson and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by four siblings Ronald Pressley (and wife Eunice), Clarissa Davis, Cheryl Coward and Nancy Dunning (and husband James.) as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins throughout Florida, Georgia and Texas.

Funeral services and viewing will be held at First Baptist Church of Ocala, 2801 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL 34471. Public viewing will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, and 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10. The service will be held Wednesday, January 10 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park, 1515 NE 3rd St., Ocala, FL 34470.

As a victim of police brutality when he was a teen, Officer Pressley wanted to be the opposite of the ugliness he experienced. As a police officer he loved working with the PACC Summer Camp where he was able to demonstrate this. We are asking you to please donate to PACC in the name of Officer Walter B. Pressley in lieu of flowers to help children enjoy this camp for years to come. Make donations to the trustee: Cassandra Christie of the Officer Walter B. Pressley PACC Scholarship fund at any Florida Credit Union branch (FLCU.org).