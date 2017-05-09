Obituary – Gerald B Lang

Gerald B Lang

Gerald B. Lang, 74, BUSINESS EXECUTIVE PASSES AWAY, Principal and Chief Client Officer at Lang Strategies, LLC passed away on Saturday, March 25th, 2017 at a local care facility surrounded by his family. He had been ill for a few months. Mr. Lang, originally from Jacksonville, Florida, spent his early education and college years there, and began his corporate business career at The Prudential Insurance Company advancing through many sales and executive positions during his 30 years tenure at Prudential. After retirement, he entered the next phase of his professional career as SVP, INDE Inc. – his daughter’s Italian luxury leather goods company; and finally as a Principal of Lang Strategies, LLC. He previously served on the boards of the University of the District of Columbia, The Children’s Law Center, Duke Ellington School for the Arts, and Chair of the Circles Board of the Kennedy Center. He will be fondly remembered for his love of his family, his extreme optimism, keen sense of humor and his belief that life is eternal. He leaves to mourn, his wife of 54 years, Barbara Bryant Lang; Children: Vanetta S. Jordan (Robert); Yalanda Lang-Resemini (Massimo); 3 grandchildren: Derrick & Maurice Scott, Olivia Aurora Ines Resemini; a great granddaughter, Maukeema Davon Scott; 4 sisters: Loyce L. Hill, Norma L. Brown (Samuel); Gwendolyn L. Jones (Walter); Leah L. Williams; one brother, Ronald W. Lang (Leila); brother-in-law, Chester A. Bryant, Jr. and a host of other loving relatives. Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sibley Hospital Foundation, 5255 Loughboro Rd, NW, WDC 20016 in his name. Personal messages of condolences may be sent to Lang Strategies, LLC, 1010 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Ste 620, Washington, DC 20007.