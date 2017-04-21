The Florida Star and The Georgia Star - Northeast Florida's and Southeast Georgia's Oldest, Largest, Most-read African-American Owned Newspaper.
Dear Arnold Family, 3/29/2011
I am so very sorry for your recent loss. You have my sincerest sympathies. Please know that the Bible clearly teaches that Jehovah God will bring back to life many who now sleep in death. (Ecclesiastes 9:5, 10; John 5:28, 29) Prophetically describing the time when the dead will return to life, the Bible book of Revelation, or Apocalypse, says: “The sea gave up those dead in it, and death and Hades gave up those dead in them.” (Revelation 20:13) To accomplish this, it makes no difference to Almighty God whether a person’s body is buried, burned, lost at sea, eaten by wild animals, or even vaporized by an atomic explosion. Jesus also said: “The hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear [the Son of man’s] voice and come out, those who did good things to a resurrection of life, those who practiced vile things to a resurrection of judgment.” (John 5:1-9, 19, 22, 24-29) I hope the following promises have brought you a measure of comfort. Please feel more than welcome to contact me if you would like to discuss this further.
Sincerely, PJ
PJ
113 Flamingo Road
Aub, Florida 33823