The Florida Star and The Georgia Star - Northeast Florida's and Southeast Georgia's Oldest, Largest, Most-read African-American Owned Newspaper.
1 Comment
Dear Alderson Family and Friends,
I am so very sorry for your loss. You have my deepest condolences. Jesus said: “I am the resurrection and the life. He that exercises faith in me, even though he dies, will come to life.” (John 11:25) The Bible teaches that the dead will live again. While Jesus was on earth, he showed that he is able to resurrect the dead. On one occasion, he resurrected a 12-year-old girl. How did her parents react? They “were beside themselves with great ecstasy.” (Mark 5:42) Under the rule of his Kingdom, the heavenly King Jesus Christ will resurrect untold numbers of people to life here on earth—but under peaceful and righteous conditions. (Acts 24:15; 2 Peter 3:13) Imagine the great ecstasy when the dead come back to life and are reunited with their loved ones! I hope these Bible promises prove to be a source of encouragement to you. Feel free to contact me if you would like to discuss this further.
Dear Alderson Family and Friends,
I am so very sorry for your loss. You have my deepest condolences. Jesus said: “I am the resurrection and the life. He that exercises faith in me, even though he dies, will come to life.” (John 11:25) The Bible teaches that the dead will live again. While Jesus was on earth, he showed that he is able to resurrect the dead. On one occasion, he resurrected a 12-year-old girl. How did her parents react? They “were beside themselves with great ecstasy.” (Mark 5:42) Under the rule of his Kingdom, the heavenly King Jesus Christ will resurrect untold numbers of people to life here on earth—but under peaceful and righteous conditions. (Acts 24:15; 2 Peter 3:13) Imagine the great ecstasy when the dead come back to life and are reunited with their loved ones! I hope these Bible promises prove to be a source of encouragement to you. Feel free to contact me if you would like to discuss this further.
Sincerely, PJ
PJ
113 Flamingo Drive
Aub, FL 33823