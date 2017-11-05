NOBUNTU – Zimbabwe Female A Cappella Coming To The Ritz Museum November 7

Nobuntu, the female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe, has drawn international acclaim for its inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro Jazz to Gospel. The ensemble’s concerts are performed with pure voices, augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as the Mbira (thumb piano) and organic, authentic dance movements.

Nobuntu comes to the Ritz Museum Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now. Tickets are available at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Offices located at the Ritz Theatre and Museum and the Veterans Memorial Arena, charge by phone at (800) 745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Special group discount rates are available.

For more information, call the Ritz Theatre and Museum at 904-807-2010 or visit: www.jaxevents.com to see upcoming shows. The Ritz Theatre and Museum is located in downtown Jacksonville at 829 North Davis St.