New Fire Chief for Jacksonville

Mayor John Peyton, as required, is now putting together his transition team for the next mayor. In doing so, he appointed Dan Kleman as head, who presently serves as director of Jacksonville’s Fire- Rescue Department and replaced him with Dr. Charles Moreland. Moreland will need to be confirmed by the City Council. He has been with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department for twenty years. He has served as chairman of the department’s rescue division since 2003 and will be the city’s second African American Chief. Prior to Peyton, Ray Alfred served.

In 2009, Chief Moreland was named EMS Administrator of the Year by the Florida Association of County EMS. He received his bachelor from Edward Waters College. He also has a degree in nursing, a doctorate of education and a masters in public administration from Nova Southeastern University. Dr. Moreland was the first minority to serve as chief of rescue and led a command of more than 200 personnel.