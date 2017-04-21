New Fire Chief for Jacksonville

Mayor John Peyton, as required, is now putting together his transition team for the next mayor. In doing so, he appointed Dan Kleman as head, who presently serves as director of Jacksonville’s Fire- Rescue Department and replaced him with Dr. Charles Moreland. Moreland will need to be confirmed by the City Council. He has been with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department for twenty years. He has served as chairman of the department’s rescue division since 2003 and will be the city’s second African American Chief. Prior to Peyton, Ray Alfred served.
In 2009, Chief Moreland was named EMS Administrator of the Year by the Florida Association of County EMS. He received his bachelor from Edward Waters College. He also has a degree in nursing, a doctorate of education and a masters in public administration from Nova Southeastern University. Dr. Moreland was the first minority to serve as chief of rescue and led a command of more than 200 personnel.
Issue Year: 2011 Issue Number: 5002939
Date & Time Entered: 1/3/2011
Address: 416 CHURCH ST E
Description: Special needs calls during emergency
This is to the Mayor specificallhy. I was urgently instructed to contact his office directly by the admitting physician of the emergency room at baptist hospital. On the 23rd of dec I was deathly ill. I have no car, and too sick to walk downtown to the bank to cash a check. My friend walked to the EMT office across from Winn Dixie downtown on Libety Street and asked their assistance. They told him to tell me to get a cab to the doctor. That was before they came to my home on Church Street. One of the EMTs took my temperature and said "she`s surely sick,-104 degree temp, can`t breathe, and an oxygen blood level of 88 instead of 100. The lead EMT told me to take tylenol,. NOT to take any steroids, and to drink plenty of fluids. I tried that, getting sicker, with fluctuating temps, until I finally made myself walk to the bus stop and the walk from the skyway to Baptist emergency entrance. It almost killed me in that I was getting no oxygen at all by then. I was disagnosed with chronic bronchitis coupled with severe and acute pneumonia. They Would not take me to the hospital–they insisted I scrounge up or borrow the money for a cab. The respiratory therapist said that it could have been just a matter of 20 minutes or so and my lungs could have stopped completely, most likely not to return.
Name: alitha dean
Address: 416 a e church st
City / State / Zip: Jacksonville , FL 32202
E-Mail: alitha.dean@att.net