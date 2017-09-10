New EWC Alumni President elected

As Edward Waters College enters its next phase of growth, a dedicated group of alumni is doing their part to ensuring that the school survives. In June, at the National Alumni Association Convention Lille M. Hall-Vereen was elected to lead the group for the next two years. “I am excited to be chosen to help move us to higher heights” said Vereen. “We are poised to focus on projects that will celebrate our past and keep us operating in years to come”. Lille Vereen a 1969 graduate of the college said that her goals are to create an endowment fund for scholarships and organizational effectiveness, complete a project that places a historic marker on the spot where the college was founded in Live Oak, Florida. Another initiative is to increase student engagement and increase Alumni membership.

Other officers elected were Johnny Kirby, Vice President, Jackie Nash, Recording Secretary, Linda Holmes, Financial Secretary, Marguerite Warren, Treasurer, Leroy Smith, Parliamentarian, Melva Rozier, District Director, Eric Daniel Johnson, Director of Public Relations, Carrie Dejournett, Chaplain, and Shelia Seabrook Williams, Immediate Past President.