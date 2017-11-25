Murder Charges Dropped

November 27, 2010 The Florida-Georgia Star Featured, Georgia News 1

Cederic Cutter has spent the last 26 months at the  Duval County jail. He was arrested in 2007 after  being identified as the triggerman who committed a  double murder in Arlington. 

Cutter was identified by an inmate in the county jail  as he was seen walking past another inmate. He was  arrested by the U. S. Marshals Service in  Statesborough, Georgia about seven months after  being pointed out. 

The murder was done by two individuals. Killed  were David Holmes, 41, and Surapol Martin, 17 in a  house on Lone Star Road. The man who was supposed  to have been with him at the time of the murders,  Anthony Vaughan, was convicted of two counts of  murder in the deaths of the two men and sentenced to  life in prison. 

A private investigator, Allan Wainwright, worked on the case from the very beginning and  stated that he could not find any connection between Cutter and Anthony Vaughn. In addition,  a witness described the other person with Vaughn as being six inches taller than  Cutter. 

After gathering much evidence, the prosecutors agreed to drop the charges. Cutter has  been released and will have his 30th birthday at home next week.

