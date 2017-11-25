Murder Charges Dropped

Cederic Cutter has spent the last 26 months at the Duval County jail. He was arrested in 2007 after being identified as the triggerman who committed a double murder in Arlington.

Cutter was identified by an inmate in the county jail as he was seen walking past another inmate. He was arrested by the U. S. Marshals Service in Statesborough, Georgia about seven months after being pointed out.

The murder was done by two individuals. Killed were David Holmes, 41, and Surapol Martin, 17 in a house on Lone Star Road. The man who was supposed to have been with him at the time of the murders, Anthony Vaughan, was convicted of two counts of murder in the deaths of the two men and sentenced to life in prison.

A private investigator, Allan Wainwright, worked on the case from the very beginning and stated that he could not find any connection between Cutter and Anthony Vaughn. In addition, a witness described the other person with Vaughn as being six inches taller than Cutter.

After gathering much evidence, the prosecutors agreed to drop the charges. Cutter has been released and will have his 30th birthday at home next week.