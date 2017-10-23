Mississippi School To Swap Confederate Leader’s Name For Barack Obama’s

A Mississippi school announced plans to change its name, which honors Confederate President Jefferson Davis, to something that better reflects its student body.

Jefferson told the Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees that the community voted in favor of the name change, according Mississippi Today. This school year, the student population of Jackson Public Schools is 98 percent black.

“Jefferson Davis, although infamous in his own right, would probably not be too happy about a diverse school promoting the education of the very individuals he fought to keep enslaved being named after him,” Jefferson told the board during Tuesday’s public meeting.

Davis was president of the Confederate States of America during the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865. He was arrested in 1865, and the U.S. government charged him with treason. After being imprisoned for two years, he was released in 1867.

Last month, the board granted the PTA and the Jackson community the power to rename three schools named after Confederate leaders: Davis Magnet; George Elementary, named after Confederate Col. James Zachariah George; and Lee Elementary, named after Gen. Robert E. Lee.