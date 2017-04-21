Michelle Dies of Murder, Larry Commits Suicide

It started on January 10, 2011, when Michelle McCoy, left home and told her twin sister that she felt fear and requested she call her later. Her sister followed through but Michelle never answered her telephone.

The family stated, according to reports, that after a few days and not hearing from Michelle, they reported her missing. It was also learned that a witness said that on the night of January 10, he saw Michelle being forced into a silver or grey mini-van, and called 911. He also attempted to follow the van but lost contact. An officer from the Sheriff’s Office did come to investigate the caller’s report but did find, according to reports, information that made him feel she was actually not in danger since the family did not provide a name of the person she was going to meet, that caused her fear.

The family became more concern and placed flyers around the area and reported her missing on January 28. MAD DADS and other members of the community joined together to search for Michelle and on February 4, 2011, Michelle’s remains were found in an area that The Florida Star was told, belonged to members of the Thompson family. The Florida Star was also told that Michelle and Larry had a romantic relationship, despite the difference in age. In fact, Thompson family members advised The Star that Larry was very proud of his relationship with Michelle and told them that he was providing financial support to Michelle, and other members of her family, including her grandparents. They also stated that Michelle spent many nights at the home of Larry Thompson and his neighbors could confirm such. They said this should explain to many why she was not reported missing immediately. They said Thompson family members met Michelle more than a year ago, when she was 19 years of age, after they asked Larry if she was an adult, and that is when he told them that she was 19.

Thompson family members said that Larry did all that he could to take care of his beautiful young lady and members of her family. He would buy her whatever she wanted. He said that “they (her family members) like me very much.” He also said that he wanted to please Michelle because she made him feel better than he had ever felt in his life. Thompson family members said that they felt Michelle’s fear started when Larry was told that Michelle was showing interest in one of his nephews.

One of Larry Thompson’s family members said that another relative was arrested after Michelle’s disappearance and feel that it is possible that he is the person that gave JSO the leads and may have been with Larry on Michelle’s last day to be known to be alive.

Michelle McCoy died from blunt force trauma, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The relative that talked with The Star said that she spoke with Larry while the SWAT Team had him surrounded and he told her where he had placed the keys to a car and that he did not kill Michelle. He again said to them that he did not want to go to jail. He felt that no one would believe him. They begged him to give himself up and perhaps they could get him mental help as well as help to prove that he was not the one who did the actual killing of Michelle.

While on the telephone with The Florida Star, the relative heard it announced on the news that the SWAT team had entered the house and found Larry was deceased with a gun in his hand, in an apparent suicide. She then decided to cease the telephone call and join other family members. She said it bothers them that the news keep reporting that Larry abducted Michelle. “He was her ‘sugar daddy’.”

The family member did not wish her name published but did wish the community to know their side of the story.