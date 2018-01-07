Mary Mackey – Obituary

Mary Hughes Mackey was born in Augusta, Georgia on December 24, 1924. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School and attended Paine College in Augusta. Mary was the widow of George A. Mackey, a Jacksonville, FL native who passed away on November 11, 2004 during their 57th year of marriage. She retired in 1986 from the Duval County Public School System in Jacksonville after 23 years of dedicated service. She was a long-time member of St. Pius V Catholic Church. In 2015, Mary moved to Altamonte Springs, FL, where she resided until her death of natural causes on December 11, 2017.

Mary is survived by her sons, Bernard A. Mackey (Orlando, FL) and David W. Mackey (Tampa, FL), her grandson, Justin P. Mackey, and her great grandson and great granddaughter, Vaughn N. and Kyra L. Mackey (Tampa, FL).

Mary is also survived by a cousin, Eleanor Jones, a niece, Pearl Mackey, a grand nephew, Albert Mackey Jr., two grand nieces, Michelle Brooks and Lisa Carey, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews (Augusta, GA and Brooklyn, NY).

Mary chose to donate her body to the University of Florida College of Medicine for the advancement of research and medical knowledge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your charity of choice or to St. Pius V Catholic Church, Jacksonville, FL.

Memorial Services will be held in Jacksonville, FL at a time to be determined in early 2018. In the interim, messages of condolence may be sent to her son, David, via email at mackeydavid3406@gmail.com or via USPS at David W. Mackey, 13030 Tampa Oaks Blvd., Apt #3324, Temple Terrace, FL 33637.