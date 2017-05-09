Kenneth Adkins gets 35 years in prison for child molestation

The former Georgia/Florida pastor Kenneth Adkins, 57, was sentenced on Tuesday to 35 years in prison, plus life on probation for molesting two teenagers who attended his church in Brunswick.

A jury convicted Adkins in April on eight criminal counts, including aggravated child molestation.

Prosecutors said the pastor pressured two teenagers — a boy and girl, both 15 — to have sex while Adkins watched in his office at Greater New Dimension Church in 2009. They said the pastor also touched the girl inappropriately.

The male victim testified against Adkins during his trial. But the young woman testified the allegations were false.

Adkins insisted he’s innocent. He told the judge at his sentencing hearing: “Most certainly I did not do the things I am accused of.”