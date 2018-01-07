Keisha Lance Bottoms Sworn In As Atlanta New Mayor

ATLANTA- On Tuesday, January 2, Keisha Lance Bottoms was sworn as Atlanta’s mayor.

Bottoms took her oath of office during an inauguration ceremony in the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College. She promised in her inaugural speech to work on fighting homelessness, to improve transparency at City Hall and to create a senior-level staff position for education.

Her swearing in makes her Atlanta’s 60th mayor and the city’s sixth consecutive black mayor since Maynard Jackson was elected in 1973.

“Only in Atlanta could a girl named Keisha, who attended Frederick Douglass High School on the west side, grow up to become the 60th mayor of the great city of Atlanta,” she said.

Bottoms defeated Mary Norwood in a Dec. 5 runoff election to succeed Kasim Reed as Atlanta’s mayor.