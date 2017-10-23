Jaguars smothers Pittsburgh Steelers for a 30-9 win

By Darrell Baker

The Florida/Georgia Star

The Jaguars looked impressive as they smothered the Steelers 30-9 in Heinz Field.

The defense was on the scene just about everywhere. The Steelers tried to get the ball too. So much so, they were able to off Ben Roethlisberger five times, returning two interceptions for touchdowns. The Jaguars defense had a single-game record of five interceptions – Tashaun Gipson two, Jalen Ramsey had one along with Telvin Smith and Barry Church.

Leonard Fournette made sure that he made the Steelers defense pay dearly for attempting to tackle him high to the tune of 181-yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries including a 90 yard burst into a wide-open field from the line of scrimmage with just two minutes left to play in the 4th quarter.

The Jaguars were a 7-½ point underdog coming into this game against the Steelers at one of the toughest places to play. The Jaguars made the most out defensive takeaways, creating points out of turnovers. A two-yard touchdown run by Fournette which was a touchdown that was setup with an interception by Jalen Ramsey in the 1st quarter giving Jacksonville a 7-3 lead.

Telvin Smith would also intercept a Roethlisberger pass intended for Antonio Brown in the third quarter for a 28-yard pick six and Barry Church would also produce points with a 52-yard interception return off of a deflected pass for a touchdown as well putting the Jaguars up 20-9. Jalen Ramsey would have an interception and Tashaun Gipson had two interceptions to bring the haul to five interceptions on the day as the Jaguars win on the road 30-9 and go to 3-2 on the season. The Jaguars host the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, October 15 at Home Everbank Stadium Jacksonville Florida.