Debby Wong

The Florida Star

The Buffalo Bills have traded two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Marcell Dareus to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick in return. However, sources indicate that the selection can become a fifth-round pick based on Dareus’ performance.

The trade reunites Dareus with Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone, who led the Bills from 2013 to 2014.