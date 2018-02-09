Impressive Comeback For Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines

By Brandon M. Patterson

Tiger Woods had a respectable showing in his return to the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. He shot an even-par 72 to finish at three-under in his PGA Tour comeback, as the 14-time major winner tied for 23rd. Jason Day would eventually win the tournament in a 6-hole playoff with Sweden’s Alex Noren.

However, all eyes were on Woods, who carded four birdies during that last round on Sunday, giving himself a first official top-30 finish since the Wyndham Championship 29 months ago.

And although Woods would struggle with accuracy, hitting just 17 of 56 fairways over the course of four days (the fewest of his career according to ESPN Stats and Info), he finished 16th with a 2.741 putting average.

Although Woods may have appeared rusty he recognized that it was a part of getting back into the game.

“Well that’s just fighting, you know,” Woods said. “Fighting and grinding. I tried as hard as I possibly could out there. I didn’t have much, but I fought and put up a score and made some putts.”

The 42-year-old Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines, including his last major in the 2008 US Open, but missed the cut in the Farmers Insurance Open this time last year. His return marks a comeback that has been sidelined by numerous back surgeries.

“My feels are all off,” said Woods. “They’re all different now…that’s something I’m going to have to get used to; what my feels are for certain shots now and going forward,” Woods said.

Being relatively optimistic, Woods was asked what he thought of his game. “Very pleased,” he said. “After not playing for a couple of years and coming out here and on the Tour playing, you know, a solid four days, I fought hard for theses scores…this was a lot of fight.”

He added, “I think I need to obviously work on my game just like I did after the Bahamas,” Woods said. “I need to work on some things and I’ll have two weeks to do it.”

Woods is scheduled to appear at the Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club in Southern California, February 15-18.