Hurricane Irma Update

Sidney Lanier, Talmadge Bridge, to close in preparation for Irma

The Georgia Department of Transportation is closing the Talmadge Memorial Bridge on US 17 in Savannah-Chatham County and the Sidney Lanier Bridge on SR 25 in Brunswick-Glynn County.

This will go in effect starting at 12:00 p.m. tomorrow, Sunday, September 10 in the coastal region due to anticipated gale-force winds from Hurricane Irma.

Saturday, Sept. 9, 1 p.m. Update

Hurricane Watch Upgraded to Hurricane Warning

Jacksonville, Fla. – The National Weather Service (NWS) continues to provide updates on Hurricane Irma’s impact on Jacksonville citizens. Jacksonville’s timeline remains the same with deteriorating weather conditions expected to begin Sunday, and the greatest impact Sunday night through Monday.

Storm Updates:

NWS has upgraded the Hurricane Watch to a Hurricane Warning for Jacksonville, signaling the possibility for hurricane conditions within the next 36 hours.

NWS has issued a Storm Surge Watch for coastal areas, with the potential for more than three feet of storm surge within 48 hours .

The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 .

The Legends Center has reached capacity. Eleven shelters are available.

Citizens are urged to finalize storm preparation, including shelter, by 8 p.m. tonight .

City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 11 .

A mandatory evacuation order, issued on Friday , remains for residents living in Zones A and B (approximately 264,000 citizens affected; Zone A – 192,000, Zone B – 72,000), mobile homes and low-lying/coastal areas.

There will be no waste collection services Monday ; schedules will shift by a day.

Duval County remains in a State of Emergency.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is continuing its 24-hour staffing levels implemented to track and monitor storm conditions and their impact on Jacksonville.

630-CITY is operating 24 hours a day while the Emergency Operations Center is fully activated.

JTA is suspending all fixed bus services at midnight tonight , and expect to resume services on Tuesday . Customers requiring special needs transportation to a shelter should call (904) 630-CITY. JTA “evacuation buses” are available to transport customers to designated shelters from these locations:

Location Address

Fletcher High School 700 Seagate Avenue, Neptune Beach (32266) Mayport Middle School 2600 Mayport Road, Atlantic Beach (32233) Jacksonville Beach Elementary 315 South Tenth Street, Jacksonville Beach (32250)

Contact JEA at (904) 665-6000 or 1-800-683-5542 for questions about electrical outages and service issues.

All commercial flights at JAX will cease at 7 p.m. Access to the airport terminal will then close to general public until operations can safely resume. The airport is not a designated evacuation shelter; a list of authorized facilities is being shared through our social media channels, City website and local media stations. Passengers should contact their airline, not the airport, for rebooking and any other flight status information.

Beaches are now closed.

The following shelters opened at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8:

General Population Shelters

Location Address Pets

Landmark Middle School 101 Kernan Blvd. N (32225) Yes Twin Lakes Elementary 8000 Point Meadows Drive (32256) Chimney Lakes Elementary 9353 Staples Mill Drive (32244) Yes Mandarin Middle School 5100 Hood Road (32257) Yes Oceanway Elementary 1255 Gillespie Ave. (32218) Abess Park Elementary 12731 Abess Blvd. (32225)

Andrew Robinson 101 W. 12th St. (32206) Arlington Middle School 8141 Lone Star Road (32211)

Special Needs Shelters (Limited to Special Needs Citizens ONLY)

Persons with special needs should contact 630-CITY (2489) for more information. Please note that a caregiver should accompany special needs citizens.

Location Address Pets

Atlantic Coast High School 9735 R.G. Skinner Parkway (32256) Yes Oceanway Middle 143 Oceanway Ave. (32218) Enterprise Elementary 8085 Old Middleburg Road (32222)

The Legends Center, a dual population shelter, has reached capacity.

About the City of Jacksonville

The City of Jacksonville is the largest city by land mass in the continental United States, serving approximately 850,000 residents. Located in Duval County, City of Jacksonville leadership includes the mayor and a 19-member City Council. To learn more about the City of Jacksonville, visit COJ.net.