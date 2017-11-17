Highlights of Jacksonville’s Veterans Day Parade 2017

The City of Jacksonville paid tribute to our military, past and present, at the annual Veterans Day Parade, presented by the City of Jacksonville and the Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A. The parade was on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, beginning at EverBank Field.

The parade featured Mayor Lenny Curry, Sheriff Mike Williams, Bataan Death March survivor, Pat Ganioas the parade Grand Marshal and three of Jacksonville’s oldest veterans; Ellis Pope of the U.S. Navy at age 100; Sollie Mitchell of the U.S. Arm at age 99; and William Tomka of the U.S. Army at age 99. In addition, it included senior military officials, active-duty and retired military units, veterans groups, local high school marching bands, military organization, decorative floats, giant balloons, JROTC units and more.

Photo Gallery





























Photos by Frank M. Powell