Greg Ruffin New Head Football Coach At Edward Waters

By Adesina O. Koiki

Jacksonville, Fla. – Edward Waters College named Greg Ruffin as its new head football coach in a press conference on Thursday.

Ruffin takes over for Alvin Wyatt, who resigned after four seasons after the 2017 season. Like Wyatt, who was Bethune-Cookman’s head coach from 1997 to 2009, Ruffin comes over to Edward Waters after a stint coaching at Bethune-Cookman, where he spent this past season as the tight ends coach.

Ruffin had previous head coaching experience at Texas College, where he was head coach for one season in 2016. He also was the head coach at Paine College in Augusta, Ga. back in 2013, the first season Paine fielded a football team in more than 50 years, as well as the head coach of Shaw University in Raleigh back in 2002, leading the Bears to a 7-3 record in his only season at Shaw.