Goodbye to the America We Know and Love

What is going to destroy America if we don’t act now?

(1) The Party of “No”

(2) The Tea Party

The two parties above are trying to misdirect our thinking by putting emphasis on racism, religion and the economy. They have the money and the power and are about to achieve their goal, being so greedy that they can’t see that they are destroying America. They just need to look at the old philosophical statement – “Greed and common sense can’t sit at the same table.” But, in a way, that is understood because common sense is not common.

Their first unexpected moves:

1. Obama was elected president.

2. The census predicted that the majority will soon become the minority.

Now first, let us make this clear. It is not all of the people in America, not even the majority that is a part of this ‘fear’ strategy. It is only the ‘party of no’ and the ‘tea party.’

When the party of no took control of the White House, had control of the house and senate, there was a surplus in the American budget. America was in the black and we were considered the number one country in the world. This budget surplus was left by President Bill Clinton. The controlling party was so angry with this Democratic president that they activated impeachment proceedings against him, dealing only with moral values – ‘he had a sexual encounter with a female that was not his wife, and denied it – under oath.’ Since that trial, how many representatives, local, state and nationally, have had their sexual encounters exposed?

The surplus funds that were present when the Republican Party took over were quickly depleted as a large amount of it was spent because we entered a war of ‘mass destruction,’ advising that we were at war with an enemy country, led by Hassan Hussein. This was our first step of hate towards Muslims. People became afraid to ride in taxi cabs driven by persons from Arab nations since they felt that all Arabs, Iranians, and the like, were terrorist Muslims.

Along with the issue of terrorism, the lending institutions, investment bankers and the housing market saw a way to get the American people in a world of high hopes. You can now own your own home and fulfill your American dream. The industry leaders understood the program designed for the housing market would make the homeowner get into a rut when they could not get the persuaded pay increase to match the escalating mortgage payments. But what they did not consider was those homeowners who could make the payment but would walk away from the luxury homes because the large number of foreclosures would decrease the value of the properties and that these money folks would not purchase the foreclosed home to make them rental properties because the decrease in value would be too dramatic.

Another shock to them was the fact that the voters were so fed up with the increase in most of everyday living expenses and the price of gas, they would vote for a president who could see and understand the strategy used and change the laws of Wall Street, the banking and credit card industry, the insurance industry and like companies so that the new laws would not continue to place a burden on low and middle income citizens while the wealthy enjoyed a huge surplus in funds.

They also did not predict that the same administration would evaluate and see how the rich was able to place their surplus funds in overseas banks and outsource jobs while they escaped paying taxes on those extremely large dollars compared to low and middle income Americans. In addition, the rich had a higher percentage of tax benefits then poor and middle class Americans.

What is so sad is the majority of the Tea Party participants are so focused on religion such as who is Christian and who is Muslim as well as the racial changes, it increased their fear of no longer being the majority in spite of the fact that many Blacks and Hispanics are in the prison system for crimes such as the use of crack cocaine while few of the higher income citizens who use cocaine are not in prison because the penalties for the use of crack cocaine has been one to 100 higher than that of the expensive cocaine that the poor and lower income could not afford. Therefore, until this present administration, the penalties placed the users of “cheap crack” in prison for long terms.

So, all the Tea Party can say is, “We want our country back” meaning, we can’t let these minorities become the majority. Lets bear down on immigration even though they know that their ancestors came from many other countries to a land populated by Indians with a slogan on the Statue of Liberty saying, ‘Give me your tired, your poor.’ But of course, they were able to take over from the Indians through fighting weapons and strategies. Now it is their country and they want it back, but not like it was when the ‘founding fathers’ took over from the minorities and became the “new” founders.

To add fuel to the fire, all of a sudden, everybody and everything is focused or concerned about race. Why? Is it because the strategy is to prove that America can no longer be prosperous if it is led by a person who is not of the majority race? Look at the recent attacks on Black politicians. Race is now a big issue and so is being female. Oh, you women did not know that? Sarah Palin, if she is able to get to the White House, she will see the attacks made on President Obama will be minute compared to the attacks she will receive.

It does not take much to figure why they question President Obama’s birth certificate and religion. Hawaii is an American state and he is not a Muslim – for goodness sake, he eats pork (hamburgers).

It was believed that most got over religion when President Kennedy was elected, even though he was of the Catholic faith. But, maybe we did not get a chance to see how some Americans felt about his religious faith since he was assassinated not long after he took his seat and embarked upon a battle for equal rights for all Americans. Like President Obama, his goal was to make a change. President Kennedy was not in the White House long enough and security did not have the technical advances that exist today. But prayers still go up for the health and safety of our present president.

Now that we have a better understanding or view of this strategy that is being played today, what can we do to stop the destruction of America?

We cannot continue to allow the strategies and games being played, including those efforts to change laws and our constitution, to forget who placed this country in a economical hole, who started the war, who keep bringing up issue regarding race as if that is a focus point, who caused the housing problems, who caused the Freddie Mac and Freddie Mae crises, who misrepresented the student loans and accepted fees for doing nothing while graduates struggled to pay the loans off; who caused the high misleading financial fees, who outsourced the jobs; who allowed more import of foreign goods than what was being purchased from us and being exported.

What we should also remember is who came into office less than two years ago and immediately began to make positive changes such as equal pay for women and more.

We should not forget that every proposed improvement made by President Obama was met with a “no” by the entire party. He wanted health care for all but many of the benefits that he wanted, were amended to get passed those representatives and senators on the other side of the aisle.

For a country whose motto is “In God we trust,” changes still have been made so there is a small growth in the economy monthly.

We now have better housing laws; we now have better loans for higher education; we now have banking reform, we now have credit card reforms; we now have health care reform for all Americans; we now have equal pay for women and many, many more.

The Republicans are now back in because many Americans did not understand or received distorted information. They voted out of fear and the formed a pact. Those elected have pledged to reverse all of the changes, and even though they are not in yet, those who are waiting for them to come, have begun a destructive path for America, by not extending unemployment benefits. Those who were elected received their votes by pledging to “get rid of Obama” or work to see that he not serve a second term.

You have begun the journey that will allow the party of no back in or the tea party who ‘want their country back’ (power they don’t even understand and really are not a part of because they will NOT REAP THE BENEFITS OF THE WEALTHY), America will truly be destroyed but not by terrorist. And think, your children, grand children and great, great grands will truly suffer because the party of “No say, “Hell No. “ You must say”ditto – you can’t come back in.”

“We love America and we want to keep it as the number one nation in the world.” To do so, you can no longer sit back while doing nothing. You must take an active role in getting America back on the success trail or be destroyed. We can’t wait, “it’s just that simple.”