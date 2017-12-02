Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Upset In Loss To Grambling State Tigers 64-63

By Darrell Baker

ATLANTA – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets suffered a huge loss to an opportunistic Grambling State Tigers team 64-63, Friday in McCamish Pavillion.

The Grambling State Tigers were 1-5 on the season and 0-1 against the Yellow Jackets coming into the game. Against major conferences, the Tigers were 0-63 since their 1996-1997 season. This was indeed a huge win for their program. “The basketball Gods were on our side,” first year coach Donte’ Jackson said. “We competed hard.”

The Yellow Jackets came out flat and uninspired from the beginning, which allowed Grambling State to play the game at their own pace. The Yellow Jackets seemed willing to let the Tigers hang around all night by getting out-muscled on defense by the much smaller team, sloppy ball-handling on offense, and missed passes and turnovers. “They deserved to win the game,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. “They just played with more energy.”

Senior center, Ben Lammers, is the heart of the Yellow Jackets team and had a bad night on offense. He scored four points on 1-for-7 shooting and was 2-for-5 from the free-throw line. Lammers sprained his ankle against Bethune-Cookman on November 19th. He has not been cleared to practice and only joins the team for games. Lammers has been out of sync since the injury and that has put the team out of sync as well. “He’s been out of sync, but 40 to 50 percent Ben Lammers is better for us than no percent Ben Lammers,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. “We don’t really have any other option without Ben there right now. But he wasn’t really good, obviously.”

The Yellow Jackets showed some life in the second half of the game with guard Jose Alvarado scoring 20 of his 22 points as the Yellow Jackets began to chip away at a 16-point Grambling State lead. Alvarado would score on 11 straight field goals on the rally to take the game back from Grambling State.

Alvarado’s efforts, along with two free throws, would give the Yellow Jackets a 63-60 lead with just 43 seconds left to play in the game. However, Grambling State would benefit shortly after Alvarado’s free throws, when a foul was called on the Yellow Jacket’s guard Brandon Alston on an in-bound pass by Grambling State. The foul would take no time off the play clock and Grambling State’s guard Ivy Smith Jr. would make both free throws to make the score 63-62.

Grambling State would run the clock down to 8 seconds after the Yellow Jackets were unable to score on the next possession. Grambling State’s Ivy Smith Jr. would drive in for a layup and miss but as the ball came off the rim, it would get tipped back into the basket by the Yellow Jackets for defensive points, giving Grambling State the 64-63 lead with 6 seconds left. After a time out, the Yellow Jackets would miss on a final shot attempt as time expired.

The Yellow Jackets warmed up late in a second half rally in this huge loss but to maintain consistency throughout the season, they’ll need to find a way to start off hot in the first if they want to improved before going deep into conference play.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will play against the Tennessee Volunteers Sunday at 6:00 p.m., completing a six-game home schedule before going on their first true road test against Wofford on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.