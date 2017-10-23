FSU’s Thomas recognized as preseason All-American

By MIKE BONTS

Florida Sports Wire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Senior forward Shakayla Thomas has been recognized with two preseason All-America honors. The native of Sylacauga, Ala., was selected as a second-team All-American by Street & Smith’s and was named a third-team All-American by Lindy’s.

In addition to Thomas’ early-season recognition, Florida State Women’s Basketball was also ranked 20th in the Street & Smith’s preseason rankings.

Thomas is a two-time All-American who is vying to join former teammate Leticia Romero as the only three-time All-Americans in program history. Thomas is coming off a junior year where she won the ACC Player of the Year as selected by the league’s head coaches, leading FSU with 14.9 points while also making a team-best 212 field goals.

It’s been no coincidence that Thomas’ career that began in 2014-15 has coincided with the greatest run in Florida State Women’s Basketball history. In all three years of Thomas’ career, FSU has made two NCAA Elite Eights (2015, 2017) and three NCAA Sweet 16s (2015-17). In that time span, FSU has gone 40-8 in ACC play and 85-20 overall.

In her first three years at FSU, Thomas has collected 20 in-season and post-season honors. She is already fourth in program history with 600 career field goals made, and joins FSU all-time scoring leader Sue Galkantas as the only two Seminoles with 200+ made field goals in multiple seasons.

With one season left to play, Thomas ranks in the FSU career Top 15 in scoring average (13.6 – T13th), points (1,385 – 12th), field goals made (600 – fourth) and field goal percentage (.519 – 12th).

Florida State unofficially begins its season with an exhibition on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. against Columbus State at the Donald L. Tucker Center. FSU’s season opener occurs on Friday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. against UNF at home.