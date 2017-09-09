Former NFL Star O.J. Simpson set to be released from prison

By Denise Williams

Former NFL star O.J. Simpson has been granted parole and is set to be released from the Lovelock Correctional facility in Nevada sometime around October 1st of this year. The now 70-year-old Simpson looked somber as his parole hearing was aired live, but smiled occasionally as the proceedings commenced. Simpson has served nearly nine years for a Las Vegas hotel robbery he committed in September 2007. His goal in the robbery was to obtain items that he stated belonged to him from two sports memorabilia dealers. Simpson and five others who accompanied him left after confronting the dealers with hundreds of items. After being convicted on all of the 12 charges levied against him, Simpson was eventually sentenced to serve a minimum of nine years of a 33-year sentence. The dealers, Bruce Fromong and Alfred Beardsley were deceived into believing a legitimate buyer was arriving to purchase the merchandise. Simpson and his accomplices appeared instead and one witness claims a gun was brandished.

The parole board deliberated for half an hour then submitted the final vote to grant parole to the former NFL running back who played for the Buffalo Bills (1969-1977) and the San Francisco 49ers (1978-1979). His position was running back. The parole commissioners referred to his lack of a prior conviction and believe he would be a low risk to commit another crime.

After nine years being incarcerated as inmate No. 1027820, he expressed regret for his actions. He was accompanied by his lawyer Malcolm LaVergne, prison caseworker Marc La Fleur, his sister Shirley Baker, daughter Arnelle Simpson and a close friend Tom Scotto who came to offer their support. O.J. expressed he plans to make his home in the state of Florida upon release.