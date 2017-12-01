Florida State Head Coach Jimbo Fisher Resigns, Heads to Texas A&M

By Debby Wong

After eight seasons as Florida State head coach, Jimbo Fisher is headed to Texas A&M in the same capacity. He replaces recently-fired Aggies head coach Kevin Sumlin.

Fisher will leave the Seminoles before Saturday’s regular-season finale against ULM (University of Louisiana at Monroe) as associate head coach and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins will serve as interim coach.

“Today, Jimbo Fisher informed me he has accepted an offer to become the next head football coach at Texas A&M University,” Florida State president John Thrasher said in a statement. “Coach Fisher did an exceptional job as both an assistant coach at FSU and in the challenging role of successor to the legendary Bobby Bowden. I believe Texas A&M is getting one of the best coaches in college football. We appreciate all he has done for our program and wish him and his family great success moving forward.”

Sources say Fisher’s lucrative, new deal is the richest in college football history at 10 years and a fully-guaranteed $75 million.