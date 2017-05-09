Florida native promoted with honors for Military Service

By Denise Williams

The Florida/Georgia Star

On Monday, April 17, 2017, the Regional Training Site-Maintenance, FL (RTSM) unit at Camp Blanding honored one of its own. Former SFC Brumbie Burnett Williams was promoted to the rank of Master Sergeant. The newly minted Master Sergeant was recognized by his peers with honors as he transitions to his new unit in Miami, FL. He will be the new Sr. Operations Sgt. (NCO) for the headquarters 260th military intelligence battalion. He will be integral in planning training for solider mobilizations.

As a youngster growing up on the north side, he was an outstanding Boy Scout and at the age of 18, became an Eagle Scout on May 31, 1987. He was a member of Troop 51. Master Sergeant Williams has throughout his life served his country and the community. While attending Jean Ribault High School he was enrolled in ROTC. Prior to joining the Army National Guard, he was enrolled in the Coast Guard (1987) and the Naval Reserves (1988). He also served in Operation Iraqi freedom in 2009 as a convoy commander and a maintenance support team member NCO.

During his seven year tenure at Camp Blanding, he achieved the status of Senior Instructor for their Senior Leader course, Advanced Leader course and Wheel Mechanic training at RTSM. He was awarded Instructor of the Year and Instructor of the Quarter for the year ending 2016. The awards recognized him as a standard bearer for excellence in appearance, conduct, job performance, facilitation and Professionalism.

Master Sergeant Williams has resided in Jacksonville, FL with his wife of ten years, Denise.