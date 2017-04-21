Deonte Bridges, valedictorian with $1 million in scholarships

Students come to school with all types of family issues. Some of them will allow their problems to hinder them while others will strive no matter what.

Deonte Bridges is the perfect example of a child who chose to overcome his many obstacles. Bridges was robbed at gunpoint, stereotyped, and tempted with drugs. In addition, his brother died when Bridges was young and his mother has been battling leukemia.

Nevertheless, Deonte yearned for success and excelled in school. He stayed up late hours to complete papers and persevered in every class. As a result, he graduated valedictorian from Booker T Washington High School.

“Bridges is Washington High’s first black male valedictorian in more than a decade, a rising freshman at UGA, the winner of scholarships totaling more than $1 million.”