Dec. 7th – Pearl Harbor Remembered with Burial

Last Rites and Good-Byes were given by family members in remembrances of their love one Chief Petty Officer John H. Carter, Jr. on Tuesday, December 7, 2010. The ceremony was held in honor and tribute to our fallen Veterans aboard the USSR Underwood Shop (FFG36) at May Port Navy Base. In memory of Chief Petty Officer John H. Carter, Jr., a U.S. Flag was presented to the family.

On December 7, 1941 the U. S. Navy Base at Pearl Harbor was attacked. This attack has been identified as one of the most devastating times in history. We therefore salute all of our men and woman who served during these times. The family stated, “We give a personal salute to our father who gave of himself to serve our country. Chief Petty Officer Carter served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1974 in the Department of Aviation Electronics.

CPO Carter is survived by four children, 15 grandchildren and 10 great grand children.