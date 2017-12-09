Communities In Schools Wins $1000 Prize At 7th Annual Let’s Move Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The community turned out by the hundreds to I’m A Star Foundation’s 7th Annual Let’s Move Jacksonville event held on December 2, at Henry J. Klutho Park in Springfield. Communities in Schools brought the most attendees, claiming the $1000 prize for the 3rd year in a row.

This free healthy food and fitness festival was designed by youth in the I”m A Star Foundation with activities for the whole family, ages 1 to 100. State Rep. Tracie Davis, and City Council members Sam Newby, Bill Gulliford and Reggie Gaffney took the stage to speak in support of I’m A Star Foundation at the event.

I’m A Star Foundation gave away fresh local fruits and vegetables in a free farmer’s market.

Since learning in a CDC Youth Risk Behavioral Study in 2010 that “this generation may not outlive their parents”, youth in the I’m A Star Foundation plan this event annually to engage their peer group and combat childhood obesity.

I’m A Star Foundation was established in 2010, is a nonprofit organization comprised of students (ages 12-18) who develop solutions to improve their communities. An acronym for “Smart, Talented And Resilient” students, the Foundation draws 35 volunteer student servant leaders from middle and high schools across Duval County each year.

Founder and Executive Director Betty Seabrook Burney is a former Duval Co. School Board Chairwoman who achieved the distinction of having all chronically low-performing schools exit the state of Florida’s intervene list by the end of her term.

For more information, please visit www.imastarfoundation.org.