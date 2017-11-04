Buffalo Bills defeat Atlanta Falcons 23-17

By Darrell Baker

The Georgia Star

The 3-0 Atlanta Falcons weren’t able to stay hot at home against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday afternoon in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons offense quickly went three and out on the first possession setting the stage for what would come for the rest of the game.

Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense was out of sync the whole game, mostly ineffective before injuries to Julio Jones (hip) and Mohamed Sanu (hamstring) and even worse with the offense that would be left to fight for the win in this game.

As the Falcons struggled to get traction the Bills were able to capitalize with a hot combo between quarterback Tyrod Taylor and tight end Charles Clay. Clay’s five catches for 112 yards and a touchdown along with Taylor’s mobility were just enough to keep the Falcons on their heels.

The Falcons however, did give themselves a chance midway through the fourth quarter with a Matt Ryan touchdown pass to Justin Hardy with seven minutes left to go in the game bringing the score to a 17-17 tie.

Stephen Hauschka would nail a 56-yard field goal on the following drive to give the Bills a 20-17 lead and another 55-yard field goal shortly after Ryan was intercepted passing to Nick Williams with just 3:27 left to go in the game. With the Falcons down 23-17, the only option was to push it down field for seven points. The Falcons drove 65-yards downfield only to come up short on an incomplete pass on 4th and 1 from Matt Ryan to Taylor Gabriel leaving fans wondering where was the running game which produced 149 yards between Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

The Bills were a better team today and the Falcons learned that they’ll have to get creative if Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu aren’t healed up after a bye week. They’ll be facing the Miami Dolphins October 15th at home.

Player Injuries

Falcons:

WR Mohamed Sanu, WR Julio Jones, DT Jack Crawford