Brunswick Pastor Ken Adkins found guilty of child molestation

Brunswick Pastor, who is also a Jacksonville activist, Ken Adkins was found guilty of 8 of the 11 charges filed against him in a child molestation case. The case involved an Adkins church member who is now 22 years old but claims to had been around 15 years old when the sexual acts took place. The age of consent in Georgia is 16. The trial lasted six days. The victim accused Adkins of participating in sexual acts in 2010 that included the boy’s girlfriend. The victim said the sex acts took place in Adkins home, office and car while Adkins watched.

The Glynn County jury took less than an hour to come back with a guilty verdict this past Monday. The pastor did not take the stand in his own defense.

The sentencing hearing will take place on April 25th where Adkins could receive life in prison. He turned down a plea deal which would have included a 5 – 30-year prison term. Adkins’ attorney Kevin Gough says he will be filing a notice of appeal – a process which usually takes several years. During the appeal, Adkins will remain in jail where he has been since August of last year; without bail.

Assistant District Attorney Katie Gropper stated in her closing arguments that Adkins took advantage of a financially poor child whose grandfather had died.