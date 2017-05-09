Brunswick men arrested for armed robbery

A 49-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday. The Glynn County Police said they recovered an AK-47

assault rifle used in the robbery by the three men.

Bolajii Brock, 24, Peter Leroy Ramsey, Jr., 26, and Edward Maurice Shaw, 18, all of Brunswick, were charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

Brock and Ramsey were also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Ramsey was also charged with giving a false name to law enforcement.