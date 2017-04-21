Black History Month Special: Brunswick’s Living Legends Witness A Century Of Change In Community, Nation and World

When Carrie Berrian was born in April 1895, the first professional football game was played and volleyball was invented. Also, W. E. B. Du Bois became the first African-American to receive a Ph.D. from Harvard University and Booker T. Washington delivered the Atlanta Compromise speech. she was born two months after Babe Ruth and two months before Hattie McDaniel who would later become the first African-American woman to win an Academy Award in 1939. As a teenager, she would recall the tragedy of the sinking of the Titanic and see horse and carts replaced by automobiles.

She and other centenarian in Brunswick have no need to read the developments in Black history over the past hundred years because they lived it. With great emotion, they survived the Jim Crow south as the children and grandchildren of emancipated slaves. Among the first members of their families allowed to read in the “new South”, they spent their adult lives witnessing how blacks were tormented for simply wanting to vote, to watching signs pulled down as intergration took place, to see the fight of Georgia son Dr. Martin Luther King end in tragedy and to cast their ballots to welcome in Barack Obama as the first African-American President with great triumph.

With their health being their wealth, we conclude our celebration of Black History Month by honoring Brunsick’s living legends.